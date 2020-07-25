139 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Three person succumbed to COVID-19 as Puducherry reported 139 fresh cases on Thursday. The Covid cases rose to 2654, active cases to 2055 and deaths to 38.

Releasing the information, Dr S Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare said that among the new cases, 113 cases are in Puducherry region, three in Karaikal region and 23 in Yanam region.

Presently 952 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 897 are in Puducherry region (514 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and (288 at JIPMER and 150 in COVID care centres), 42 in Karaikal GH and 59 in Yanam GH and two case in Mahe region.

In all 1561 patients have been discharged after recovery including 78 patients on Friday. Till now 34305 samples have been tested, of which have 31,142 samples been negative and the test results of 139 are awaited.