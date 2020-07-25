STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Converting Jayalalithaa's residence into memorial is people’s wish: Minister

On assuming office, CM Palaniswami had promised to make Veda Nilayam a memorial and establish another memorial on the Marina, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said.

Published: 25th July 2020 08:59 PM

Veda Nilayam. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Converting Veda Nilayam to a memorial for former CM J Jayalalithaa is the collective wish of the people of Tamil Nadu as well as the AIADMK cadre and that has been accomplished by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Saturday said.

“It is the wish of the people of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK cadre as well as the Opposition parties to make the residence of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as a memorial since she is a tall leader who has many achievements to her credit,” the Minister told reporters here.

On assuming office, CM Palaniswami had promised to make Veda Nilayam a memorial and establish another memorial on the Marina. Both have been fulfilled by him, Jayakumar added.

Asked about J Deepa's statement that she would challenge the acquisition of Veda Nilayam, the Minister said, "The State government has deposited Rs 68 crore with the court for acquiring the building. Moving the court is an individual choice and we cannot prevent that.  But converting Veda Nilayam to a memorial is our right and duty as well. It has been accomplished to the satisfaction of every AIADMK cadre now."

Questioned whether the government would talk to Jayalalithaa's niece J Deepa to dissuade her from challenging the acquisition, the Minister said, "Since converting Veda Nilayam to a memorial is the wish of everyone, it is good if she extends cooperation. That is what the AIADMK cadre and the people of Tamil Nadu expect from her. So, we hope that the legal heirs of Amma will reconsider their decision."

Reacting to the development, Deepa said, "What the government paid to the court is an unfair compensation. I am not agreeing either to the compensation or  the acquisition of Veda Nilayam."

Deepa said Veda Nilayam was a residence and not an office. There were valuables including gems, antiques, rare collection of books, etc. We will challenge its acquisition."

TAGS
Jayalalithaa Veda Nilayam AIADMK EPS Jaya memorial
