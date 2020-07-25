Covid patient kills self at care centre in Tenkasi

By Express News Service

TENKASI/MADURAI: A 42-year-old man, a Covid-19 patient, died by suicide at the temporary Covid Care Centre in a private college in Vasudevanallur in Tenkasi on Friday. The man was admitted to the centre on Thursday. He was found dead at the hall on Friday morning. The Vasudevanallur police registered a case and sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

14 ready to donate plasma

Fourteen people in Madurai who recovered from Covid-19 came forward to donate plasma for convalescent plasma therapy clinical trial. The donors would be selected after careful consideration and pre-donation screening and tests, said sources from Government Rajaji Hospital. Earlier on May 8, GRH along with 28 other institutions across the country got the approval from ICMR for the clinical trial.