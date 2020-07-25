In a first, Puducherry budget session held outdoors after MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: For the first time in the history of Puducherry, the Legislative Assembly session was conducted in an open space in the Assembly premises on Saturday after an MLA who participated in the ongoing budget session tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday evening.

Though the session was scheduled till Sunday, it came to an abrupt end on Saturday after opposition All India N R Congress (AINRC) legislator N S Jayabal who attended the session on Thursday tested positive for the virus on Friday evening. He was admitted to the Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital.

The Assembly hall was locked up and the premises sanitized following which the proceedings were conducted with the members seated in round tables under a shamiana. None of the AINRC members turned up to attend the session today. After passing the budget for the fiscal 2020-2021 and discussing some resolutions, the session was adjourned sine die.

The house skipped the general discussion on budget and debate on the demand for grant for the departments. Though cut motions were moved on demand for grants by AIADMK member A Anbazahgan, V Saminathan (BJP) and others, it was passed by applying a guillotine.

The Chief Minister informed the house that a draft bill earmarking 50 percent seats in private medical colleges for the government was sent to the Centre for approval. Once approval was granted, a bill would be introduced in the Assembly and passed, he said.