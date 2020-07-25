Missing patient: Who is responsible, asks HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing the lack of coordination between officials of the health department and Greater Chennai Corporation in admitting a patient to a hospital, a division bench of the Madras High Court, on Friday sought a detailed report from the Corporation about a 74-year-old Covid patient, who went missing from a hospital.

The court also wondered whether the Corporation maintained all records of patients, from testing, transporting and admitting them at the respective hospitals depending on the location of the residents.

The two-member bench comprising Justices R Kirubarkan and VM Velumani, passed the orders while hearing a habeas corpus plea from A Thulasidass, son of Adikesavan, the missing patient. Adikesavan is missing for over a month after he was picked up from his house.

It is said that the staff told the family that the man was safe at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Appearing for the Corporation, SR Rajagopal, Additional Advocate General, submitted that after the man was diagnosed in the Alandur urban primary health centre, he was brought to the Kilpauk GH. However, he appeared to have been missing during admission. The bench wondered who holds responsibility of a patient if attendee is not allowed. Recording submissions, the bench adjoured the plea by one week.