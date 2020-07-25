STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry Legislative Assembly session to be conducted in open space after MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Opposition N R Congress legislator N S J Jayabal who attended the session on Friday when Lt Governor delivered her address tested positive for the virus on Friday evening.

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image (PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The ongoing Legislative Assembly session would be conducted in an open space after a  MLA tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday evening. The  session which was to resume this morning has been temporary postponed till afternoon.

Opposition N R Congress legislator N S J Jayabal who attended the session on Friday when Lt Governor delivered her address tested positive for the virus on Friday evening and was admitted to the Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and hospital.

Jayabal was down with fever and cough for the last few days and even then he attended the ongoing assembly session. He was sitting beside the leader of Opposition N Rangasamy - both of them were not wearing  masks.

It may be noted that N R Congress general secretary V Bhalan was earlier infected by the virus and admitted to the same hospital and now Jayabal who is the party secretary is down with the virus.

Meanwhile the Speaker V P Sivakozhunthu and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy inspected the premises of the Legislative Assembly today morning and decided to hold it in the open space and arrangements for the same are being made. 

The Speaker said that the budget needs to be passed to empower the government to make expenditure as the vote on accounts has expired on June 30.

The government will have to pass the finance bill to ensure salary to its employees for July and other committed expenditure including Old Age pension.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Hall has been closed and the entire Assembly premises is being disinfected.

And the MLAs would be undergoing Covid tests.

