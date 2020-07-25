Rosatom ships steam generator

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Steam generator, the last item from set of heat-exchange equipment manufactured for the fourth power unit of Kudankulam plant, has been shipped from Russia.

The equipment was shipped by Volgodonsk Branch “Atommash” of Joint Stock Company AEM-technology, which was founded in 2007. “We have completed the supply of equipment for the four units of nuclear power plant in India.

This year, navigation dates were postponed due to Covid-19. Despite this difficult situation, the product was successfully shipped and all contractual obligations to customers were fulfilled, said Director of the Branch, Rovshan Abbasov. The steam generator belongs to products of first safety class.