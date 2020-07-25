Sleep disorders, OCD on rise due to lockdown?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a recent study, it was found that 35 per cent of the people across India are reeling under anxiety and depression due to this pandemic. Sharing this finding, Lakshmi Vijayakumar, Founder, SNEHA suicide prevention center, suggested that one must follow a regular routine to stay mentally fit and adapt to the changes.

She was speaking in the webinar organised by The Press Information Bureau along with the Regional Outreach Bureau, Chennai on Friday. The speaker was talking on the topic ‘Better Mental Health in a Pandemic Situation’. “Covid is a physical pandemic. But, the mental health issue is in its shadow. There is also an enormous increase in OCD issues,” said Lakshmi Vijayakumar.

She further added that the reasons for the rise in mental health issues include increase in the existing issues due to non availability of medicine or unaffordability, physical distancing, women being abused inside homes, non availability of alcohol, restrictions due to the pandemic overall.

The speakers highlighted that sleep disorders have also been on the rise due to disrupted routine. Suggesting measures to tackle this, Dr Malar Moses, HOD, department of psychiatry, Government Thiruvannamalai Medical College said, “Have a hot water bath before sleeping, exercise daily and stay away from phones. Spend at least 15 mins in silence in a day and try to introspect.” She also said the public must be aware of all the government helpline numbers and make use of them to feel better in case of an issue.