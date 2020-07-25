Tiruchy cattle markets suffer a loss of Rs. 25 crore

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The coronavirus-induced lockdown in the State for almost four months has incurred heavy a loss of revenue to one of the biggest cattle markets in the State – Manapparai cattle shandy. The loss runs up to a whopping 25 crores. The weekly market which functions on Tuesdays and Wednesdays usually witnesses heavy rush of cattle such as cows, goats, bulls brought in by traders and breeders for sales.

People from across districts and states like Kerala come to purchase cattle for meat and milk purposes.

Talking to TNIE, Chinnu Koundar, contractor of the Manapparai cattle market said, "Usually 2,000 to 3,000 cattle will be brought to the market and in two days around 1,500 cattle will be sold. A cattle fetches anywhere between 60,000 to over 1 lakh. The market rakes up an average of 2 crores in a week. Now, the sales worth 25 crore is affected.”

The situation has left several cattle traders and rearers who were dependent on the market for business in a fix. Rajendiran, a cattle rearer from Tiruchy said, “Since the market is locked for several months, we are left in hardship. We cannot sell our cattle to make a living. This apart, we also have to bear the expenses of maintaining the market-ready cattle for more than four months now.”

He added that farmers in the Central districts who purchase cows for dairy purposes have been greatly affected.

Meanwhile, it has been a tough time for meat sellers and dealers too with the source of their business being shut down. Meeran, a beef seller from Tiruchy said, “Manapparai cattle market was the only source of purchasing cow for meat. Now, we are finding it difficult to find the source. We have no option but to approach mediators who direct us to cattle breeders. Before the lockdown, one kg of beef cost Rs. 260 and now it has increased to Rs. 360 - Rs. 400." He added that there are nearly 500 beef sellers in the district. Some buy it directly from cattle breeders while others have given up their jobs for time-being till the market reopens.

The closure of the market has also left jobless several thousands of small-scale workers, vendors and daily wage labourers, who are indirectly dependent on the market for their livelihood. They hope the markets to reopen soon. The market was last opened on March 18. Further announcement on the functioning will be made after July 31.