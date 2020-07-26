Anbazhagan’s son gets post in DMK youth wing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Raja Anbazhagan, the son of DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, who succumbed to Covid infection last month, has been appointed as the organiser of DMK youth wing’s Chennai West district unit. Youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a statement, said that the unit’s previous organiser N Chitrarasu has been relieved. In another statement, the party chief MK Stalin announced that Chitrarasu has been appointed as in-charge of the party’s Chennai West District unit.