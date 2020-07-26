CM grants Rs 10 lakh aid to kin of farmer in Tenkasi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing grief over the death of Anaikkarai Muthu (70), a farmer from Ravanasamdram village in Tenkasi district, after he was picked up for enquiry by Forest Department personnel, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday granted Rs 10 lakh to the deceased man’s family. He also said that a member of the family would be provided a government job.

The Chief Minister, in a statement, said that Muthu was taken for enquiry by the Forest Department personnel on July 22 on the charge that he had erected an electric fence around his land without getting prior permission. “However, during interrogation, Muthu developed chest pain and was taken to nearby Primary Health Centre and later to Tenkasi Government Hospital.

On the way to the hospital, he had died,” the statement added. Palaniswami further said that a case was registered at the Alwarkurichi police station for probing the farmer’s death. The government has also ordered an inquiry by the Ambasamudram Judicial Magistrate into the death. Further action will follow the inquiry report.