STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu on pause mode on last Sunday lockdown in July

Health care services were open, sanitary workers continued their clean up work, and personnel of civic bodies conducted door-to-door surveys to detect people with flu like symptom.

Published: 26th July 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

A man having his food near the closed shops at Burma Bazaar during the complete lockdown, in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: On the last Sunday of intense lockdown this month, Tamil Nadu came to a virtual standstill with the operation of only milk supply and health care services while people stayed indoors and roads wore a deserted look.

To check violations and effectively implement the complete shutdown, being enforced to contain spread of coronavirus, checkposts were set up at key intersections and district borders with nearly 200 of them in the city, police said.

Health care services were open, sanitary workers continued their clean up work, and personnel of civic bodies conducted door-to-door surveys to detect people with flu like symptoms and fever camps were also held.

Similarly, state-run low cost eateries "Amma Canteens" and community kitchens to cater to the destitute and elderly worked as usual.

Shops selling essential commodities, fuel pumps and markets were closed as part of measures to help fight COVID- 19 and officials inspected their jurisdictional localities to check violations.

Vehicles barring cargo trucks were off the roads and roads were deserted but for the presence of security and civic personnel who carried out disinfection work.

Already, three Sundays this month witnessed full curbs without usual relaxations.

On Saturday, people thronged vegetable and fish markets and meat outlets to stock up for Sunday.

Also, tipplers flocked state-run TASMAC liquor outlets and bought their choicest spirits across the state barring Chennai where the sales remained suspended since March 24, Be it markets or liquor stores, anti-COVID norms like social distancing were often breached by the people.

Tamil Nadu continued to reel under the coronavirus with the state breaching the grim milestone of two lakh cases on Saturday while the death toll stood at 3,409.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Lockdown Chennai Lockdown
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp