'He was a true public servant in every sense'

CUDDALORE: In 2008, I Kaviarasu and nine of his friends would gather at the Villupuram municipality park at 8.00 am each day, skipping lunch and making do with just tea till the park closed at night, to study for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) exams.

Twelve years on, Kaviarasu, the first in the group to clear the exams, would fight the COVID-19 pandemic from the frontlines as Virudhachalam Tahsildar. From helping stranded migrants to managing covid care centres, the 48-year-old did it all only to fall victim to the virus, dying on July 18.

Hailing from V Salai village in Villupuram district, friends and co-workers recalled Kaviarasu as being keen on serving society, taking after his father Irusun, who was headmaster of a Villupuram government school.

“Kaviarasu and I were friends for over 30 years. None of us would have even imagined getting a government job if it was not for Kaviarasu. He pushed us to work hard and clear the exams,” recalled Jaypandian, who works at the highway department in Villupuram.

Kaviarasu was the first among the group of friends to clear the exams and get a surveyor post in 2008. He often looked back at the past to recognise how far they’d come and also how much someone in his position could do for people, Jaypandian said.

“Close to 25 years ago, a friend was denied a community certificate. Kaviarasu and a few of us placed warning boards in public places urging people to take the issue seriously. Responding to this, a government official called our friend and provided him the certificate,” Jaypandian said.

“Kaviarasu reminiscing the incident would often point out how we had once fought to get a community certificate and how he had now reached a position in which he could sign one and change a person’s life.”

That he changed lives is in no doubt. Just in April The New Indian Express spoke to a group of migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh stranded in Virudhachalam who said that “one Tahsildar sahib” had provided them all the essentials. Kaviarasu even went a step further. “He also allowed us to keep our belongings safely at his residence,” they said.

Kaviarasu had several co-morbid conditions, including diabetes, that put him at high-risk during the pandemic. Nonetheless, he threw himself into Covid duty. In March, he handled the work of tracing stranded migrant workers, providing them with the essentials, and sending them back to their home States. Later he took on management of Covid care centres, containment zones and contact tracing, while also fulfilling his revenue duties.

“He was a true frontline warrior, a field worker who was extremely passionate about his work,” said Virudhachalam sub-collector Praveen Kumar, who worked closely with Kaviarasu over the last eight months. Praveen assured that every support would be provided to his family. “This is not just a professional loss, but a personal loss as well.”

A Balraman, special tahsildar of the social security scheme department in Chidambaram, is among those for whom Kaviarasu was more than just a co-worker. To him, loss of his batchmate has been unbearable. “More than a colleague, he was like a big brother to me,” he said.

Kaviarasu was admitted at the Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital in Chidambaram on July 7 with complaints of breathlessness. “When he informed me about his health, I urged him to continue treatment in Chennai. However, he insisted on getting treated in RMMCH like everyone else and did not want special treatment,” Balraman said.

Unable to hold back his tears, he continued, “Often talking about his daughter, he would say, “My daughter has all the freedom to pursue any education and career of her choice.” Kaviarasu’s eight-year-old daughter had been with his wife Umayal, 46, in Coimbatore when he fell ill. He died before they could reach the hospital.

“He was an ideal husband, father, and son to the family. Although we married late - he was 38-years-old and I was 36; the friendship between us grew deeper instantly. I don’t have many friends – he donned all the roles and changed my life around,” said Umayal, who is struggling to come to terms with the loss.

The couple had celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on July 1.

Struggling to see a future without Kaviarasu by her side, she said she is learning to be strong for the sake of their daughter.

"Our daughter is yet to know about her father's demise. She constantly asks about him, but it breaks my heart to give her the news,” she said.

“When Aaradhyaa was three-years-old and could barely talk, she once said: 'Appa, your life is with me, my life is with you',” she recalled.

“Kaviarasu wanted her to have a good education and exposure; I am determined to give her that.”

Kaviarasu had a keen interest in archeology and enjoyed reading about new findings, she said, but it was his fondness for perfumes and clothes that she loved indulging. “I would gift him a new shirt every three months,” she smiled.

“In fact, I had bought a new perfume and was waiting to gift it to him once he was back from the hospital,” she said.

“But now I often read his last message to me from the hospital: I will come back and take care of you. I love you.”

