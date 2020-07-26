Implement 27% OBC quota fully, Stalin urges Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Charging that the BJP government at the Centre is determined to eliminate the 27 per cent quota in education and employment, DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure complete implementation of the reservation while doing away with the creamy layer concept.

In a statement here, Stalin said, “Stating that the income ceiling for the creamy layer has not been hiked in the past many years, the BJP government is doing everything possible to block the benefits of 27 per cent reservation. The backward classes would not remain a mute spectator to all this.