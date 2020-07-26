Kerala native held in Coimbatore for uploading video of child sexual abuse to Facebook page

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district police arrested a 48-year-old man from Malumichampatti on Saturday night for allegedly uploading videos of child sexual abuse to his social media page.

The man has been identified as CT Sunil Kumar, a native of Kerala. Police said he lived at Ambal Nagar and worked in a canteen at the Coimbatore international airport.

Chettipalayam police said he had uploaded a video of child sexual abuse (more commonly known as child pornography) to his Facebook page on May 2, 2020. The Coimbatore rural police received the internet protocol address and said they had confirmed that the video was uploaded from his mobile phone at 11.50 pm on May 2.

The police had been tipped off by the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which tracks sharing and dissemination of such materials online.

The man has been booked under Section 15 (i) of the POCSO Act and Sections 67 A and 67 B of the Information Technology Act. He has been remanded to judicial custody and further investigation is on.