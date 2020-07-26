STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai: Quarantined nurses stage protest at Government Rajaji Hospital

A nurse that after completing their Covid-19 duty last week, 100 nurses (16th batch) had been quarantined at two hotels.

Published: 26th July 2020 05:58 AM

Nurses in the newly set-up isolation ward at government general hospital

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Staff nurses of Government Rajaji Hospital who completed their quarantine leave at a private hotel staged a protest here on Saturday allegedly after they were told to vacate the facility prior to getting their Covid-19 test results. 

A nurse that after completing their Covid-19 duty last week, 100 nurses (16th batch) had been quarantined at two hotels. “On Friday night, the hospital management told us to vacate the rooms on Saturday, claiming that there would be a delay in getting our test results,” she said.

 While a few nurses left, nearly 40 nurses staged a protest at the entrance of the hotel demanding the hospital administration to provide lunch until their results arrived. Sources said that from the 16th batch of nurses who completed their Covid-19 duty, nine tested positive on Saturday.  

The nurses also demanded the hospital management to re-introduce one week of home quarantine in addition to the hotel quarantine to those who complete Covid duty. “When the incubation period is said to be 14 days, asking the nurses to rejoin work (at non-Covid-19 wards) just after seven days would be risky,” said nurses 

