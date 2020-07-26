STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Men in undergarments continue to terrorise Coimbatore

Published: 26th July 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 05:44 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The city police have formed a special team and increased the surveillance in Peelamedu and Singanallur police limits after three more masked men were reportedly seen roaming around in their undergarments at a residential location on Saturday. 

Police said that, two days after a CCTV footage of a seven-men masked-gang in Irugur went viral on WhatsApp, another  footage was collected from Bala Guru Garden on Saturday. City police have also said that break-in attempts were reported in four houses in the locality.

They added that though the CCTV footage shows the day as Thursday, the recordings were from Saturday early hours. “While setting the CCTV cameras, the day and date could have been wrongly entered,” said police officials.

It was reported that the video footage revealed that at around 1 am on Saturday, a three-member gang wearing undergarments tried to break open the doors of four houses in a row at Bala Guru Garden. Youth who witnessed this alerted the police control room, following which, the gang escaped the spot. Residents claimed the gang could have escaped through a railway track connecting Ellai Thottam area.

“We have formed a special team to investigate the matter, and a special beat to patrol the location was designated in such areas to avoid any untoward incidents,” said city police commissioner  Sumit Sharan. 
Police said that they are looking into all the suspected possibilities and will be checking footages. 

