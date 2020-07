By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president MK Stalin and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan greeted PMK founder S Ramadoss who turned 80 on Saturday.

A release from the PMK said that the prime minister spoke to Ramadoss over telephone and greeted him besides enquiring about his health. “I spoke to the veteran politician and wished him a long, healthy, and prosperous life,” Palaniswami said in a tweet.