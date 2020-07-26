STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry will need more beds as coronavirus cases can rise up to 6000 by August-end: Health Minister

Published: 26th July 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 02:54 PM

Puducherry health minister Malladi Krishna Rao

Puducherry health minister Malladi Krishna Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Raising an alarm over the shrinking number of beds for coronavirus-infected patients, Puducherry health minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Sunday said that the number of COVID-19 cases in the UT are expected to rise to 6000 cases by the end of August.  This will push the requirement of beds too, he further said.

On Sunday, the UT saw 131 new infections taking the tally to 1102 active cases in the region. 

At present, the average cases per day are around 120 to 130 which would reach 200 per day in the coming days making it difficult to manage without more beds at COVID care centres. 

Stating that the bed capacity at both IGMCRI and JIPMER are nearly full, the health minister said that the UT will need at least 2000 beds on an urgent basis. 

Rao has already appraised Chief Minister V Narayansamy of the situation and sought his intervention in this issue. 

According to reports, CM will be visiting hotels, marriage and community halls to check if the available space can be used for makeshift COVID care centres. 

Furthermore, a three-member committee comprising of director (health) along with the heads of higher education and school eduation will inspect hostels to see if these spaces can be used for admission of COVID patients. The health minister said that the beds and staff can be arranged if there are proper toilets and bathrooms. 

The patients who are asymptomatic and those with mild symptoms and withour comorbidities can quarantine themselves at home provided there are proper facilities and depending on the number of people in the family. 

The health minister said that he had also requested the CM to see to it that there is a separate COVID fund after having discussion with finance and health secretaries. The money can be used to procure materials, equipment, testing kits, medicines and other necessary requirement for a minimum period of five-six months. 

Speaking to the press, Rao said that the people are also suggesting measures to control coronavirus in their respective areas. 

The CM will take a concrete decision after participating in the chief ministers' interaction with the PM scheduled for Monday. 

