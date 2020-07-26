Sathankulam probe: One more CBI official tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Yet another CBI official probing the Sathankulam custodial deaths tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai on Saturday. The official, a sub-inspector, is the fifth CBI sleuth investigating the deaths of Sathankulam traders P Jeyaraj and J Beniks to contract the infection. Earlier, another sub-inspector, two constables and a stenographer had tested positive for the virus.

Of the CBI team that arrived in Tamil Nadu to probe the case, all but two inspectors and an additional deputy superintendent of police have now tested positive. Sources revealed that one of the accused in the case has also tested positive for Covid. While the accused is being treated in the Government Rajaji Hospital, the CBI officials are undergoing treatment in the railway hospital in Madurai.

The Sathankulam case was originally investigated by the CB-CID under orders of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. However, the State had asked the CBI to take over the probe and the central agency formally took on the investigation on July 10. The traders, Jeyaraj and his son Beniks, had been arrested by Sathankulam police on June 19. They were allegedly tortured while in custody and died just days later.