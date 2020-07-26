Tamil Nadu records 6,986 new COVID-19 cases, 85 deaths; teen, baby boy among deceased

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 6,986 new COVID-19 positive cases and 85 deaths, taking the State’s overall case count to 2,13,723 and toll to 3,494 on Sunday. A 37-day-old baby boy and a 15-year-old girl were among the deceased.

Chennai alone recorded 1,155 fresh cases which is only 16.5 percent of case share and 83.4 percent of case share came from outside the capital.

Chennai’s neighbouring districts Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur alone counted to 19.3 percent case share.

Chengalpet recorded 501 cases, Kancheepuram 363 and Tiruvallur 480 cases. Cases shot up other than these districts too, Coimbatore recorded 220 cases, Cuddalore 165, Dharmapuri131, Dindugal 203, Kallakurichi 125, Kanyakumari 215,vMadurai 209, Pudukottai 113, Ranipet 367, Salem 162, Thanjavur 153, Theni 217, Tiruvannamalai 176, Thoothukudi 248, Tirunelveli 186, Trichy 131, Vellore 196, Villupuram 208 and Virudhunagar recorded 385 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, one private lab, pathogenix labs, Coimbatore has been approved by ICMR for Covid-19 testing recently.

The State tested 64,129 samples and 62,305 people in the last 24 hours in 116 labs, both private and government.

Meanwhile, among the deceased, 10 didn’t have comorbidities. A 37-day-old baby boy from Tiruvannamalai with low birth weight was the youngest to succumb to Covid on the day. The baby, who was admitted on 5 July at CMC, Vellore with complaints of multiple episodes of loose stools for three days, died on 24 July due to hypoxemic respiratory failure, sepsis, Covid-19, the bulletin added.

Also, a 15-year-old girl from Thanjavur admitted on 19 July in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital died on the next day of admission due to COVID-19, Covid myocarditis, Cardiogenic Shock, SVT.