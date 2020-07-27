Chennai’s share comes down, districts add more cases as Tamil Nadu tally surges ahead

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The infectious march of the coronavirus through Tamil Nadu showed no sign of slowing down as 6,986 fresh cases and 85 deaths were reported on Sunday, driving up the tally to 2,13,723 and the toll to 3,494.

The victims included a 37-day-old baby boy from Tiruvannamalai and a 15-year-old girl from Thanjavur. While the caseload in Chennai seems to have stabilised, the situation in several districts remains grim. On Sunday, Chennai added 1,155 cases to the State’s kitty, which is just 16.5 per cent of the total cases reported on the day. The city’s three neighbouring districts Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur together accounted for 19.3 per cent of the total cases reported.

Infections have shot up in other districts too. Virudhunagar recorded 385 cases, Ranipet 367, Thoothukudi 248, Coimbatore 220, Theni 217, Kanniyakumari 215, Madurai 209 and Villupuram 208 cases.

In a cause for concern, a new cluster may have emerged at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai with at least 29 doctors and nurses, who were posted on Covid duty, having tested positive since Friday, said hospital sources. Of the infected GRH staff, around 16 are nurses while the rest are doctors,added sources. However, the health department is yet to confirm this.

EPS to launch statewide distribution of free masks

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday will launch a massive drive to distribute free face masks across the State. According to a press release from the government, a total of 4.44 crore free face masks would be distributed to 69.09 lakh families living in town panchayats, municipalities and corporations, except Greater Chennai Corporation, on behalf of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. The first phase of distribution will be inaugurated by the chief minister at the Secretariat. ENS