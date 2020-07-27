STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai’s share comes down, districts add more cases as Tamil Nadu tally surges ahead

The victims included a 37-day-old baby boy from Tiruvannamalai and a 15-year-old girl from Thanjavur.

Published: 27th July 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The infectious march of the coronavirus through Tamil Nadu showed no sign of slowing down as 6,986 fresh cases and 85 deaths were reported on Sunday, driving up the tally to 2,13,723 and the toll to 3,494.

The victims included a 37-day-old baby boy from Tiruvannamalai and a 15-year-old girl from Thanjavur. While the caseload in Chennai seems to have stabilised, the situation in several districts remains grim. On Sunday, Chennai added 1,155 cases to the State’s kitty, which is just 16.5 per cent of the total cases reported on the day. The city’s three neighbouring districts Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur together accounted for 19.3 per cent of the total cases reported. 

Infections have shot up in other districts too. Virudhunagar recorded 385 cases, Ranipet 367, Thoothukudi 248, Coimbatore 220,  Theni 217, Kanniyakumari 215, Madurai 209 and Villupuram 208 cases.
In a cause for concern, a new cluster may have emerged at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai with at least 29 doctors and nurses, who were posted on Covid duty, having tested positive since Friday, said hospital sources. Of the infected GRH staff, around 16 are nurses while the rest are doctors,added sources. However, the health department is yet to confirm this.

EPS to launch statewide distribution of free masks
CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday will launch a massive drive to distribute free face masks across the State. According to a press release from the government, a total of 4.44 crore free face masks would be distributed to 69.09 lakh families living in town panchayats, municipalities and corporations, except Greater Chennai Corporation, on behalf of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. The first phase of distribution will be inaugurated by the chief minister at the Secretariat. ENS

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp