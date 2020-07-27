Containment zone after homecoming?

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted, the Tiruchy district administration has taken the decision to seal a village after all 24 Covid-19 patients returned home following treatment. On Sunday, officials were busy sealing the streets of Ootathur village after declaring it a containment zone.

Ootathur in Pullambadi block became a viral topic among Tiruchiites on Sunday moafter information of the village being completely sealed spread. However, for the villagers, the development came as a surprise as all 24 positive patients had already returned home after treatment. At present, only one person who tested positive on Saturday, is undergoing treatment.

A senior revenue official in Pullambadi block refuted the villagers’ claim. He explained the village has been a containment zone since the past 10 days and now they were strictly implementing it as villagers did not follow guidelines properly.