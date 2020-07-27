STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Containment zone after homecoming?

On Sunday, officials were busy sealing the streets of Ootathur village after declaring it a containment zone.

Published: 27th July 2020 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel keeping a tight vigil to prevent trespassers across a containment zone at Big Bazaar Street in Tiruchy on Thursday | mk ashok kumar

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted, the Tiruchy district administration has taken the decision to seal a village after all 24 Covid-19 patients returned home following treatment. On Sunday, officials were busy sealing the streets of Ootathur village after declaring it a containment zone.

Ootathur in Pullambadi block became a viral topic among Tiruchiites on Sunday moafter information of the village being completely sealed spread. However, for the villagers, the development came as a surprise as all 24 positive patients had already returned home  after treatment. At present, only one person who tested positive on Saturday, is undergoing treatment.

A senior revenue official in Pullambadi block refuted the villagers’ claim. He explained the village has been a containment zone since the past 10 days and now they were strictly implementing it as villagers did not follow guidelines properly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
containment zone Tiruchy Covid-19
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp