Deadline to apply for arts, science colleges in Tamil Nadu extended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students applying to government arts and science colleges will get more time to upload their documents. They can upload their papers between August 1 and 10.

As per an earlier announcement, students had to upload their certificates, including Class 12 marksheets, scanned signature, community certificate and a passport size photo between July 25 and August 5.

However, the School Education Department started distributing mark sheets only on July 25. Following requests from students, the dates have been extended, Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan said in a statement.

Over two lakh students have applied for the courses and nearly 1.3 lakh paid the fees. There are over 92,000 seats in 109 government arts and science colleges.

Aspirants can apply through www.tngsa.in and www.tndceonline.org and for polytechnics, through www.tngptc.in and www.tngptc.com. Students can apply for three courses in a college using an application.