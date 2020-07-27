Double surprise for Namakkal girl; A call from PM Modi follows board exam triumph 

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with a Namakkal girl — N N Kaniga (17) — who scored 490 marks in the board examinations this year. Encouraging students while speaking to the nation through the radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Modi congratulated the student.

Starting his conversation by greeting her in Tamil, he said ‘Vanakkam Kaniga Ji,’ Modi went on to congratulate her on the great success. Talking about Namakkal, he said the first thing that comes to his mind when he talks about the district is the Hanuman temple. He went on to say that he would remember this interaction with Kaniga as well.

When Modi asked how she felt while preparing for the exam, Kaniga said though she had been working hard from the beginning, she was expecting only 485 marks. Kaniga said she was very happy to get more than what she had expected.

Modi asked Kaniga about her parents, her teachers at Green Park School and their reaction to her exemplary performance. Kaniga said her father is a driver and her sister is doing her MBBS third year.

Calling Kaniga’s father an inspiration to all, Modi congratulated him at the show. When Express spoke to Kaniga, she said, “I thank the Prime Minister for giving this opportunity. I was surprised when he spoke to me.”

