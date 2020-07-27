Former Puducherry education minister Joseph Mariadassou passes away

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Puducherry Education minister L Joseph Mariadassou died on Monday following a brief illness. He was 74.

Mariadassou won the Raj Bhavan constituency on a DMK ticket in 1983 and became the deputy speaker when D Ramachandran was the Chief Minister. Subsequently, he quit the DMK and joined the Congress.

He was again elected from Raj Bhavan constituency in 1985 and became education minister in the Congress government led by MOH Farook Maraicar.

In 1991, he lost the election from Raj Bhavan to SP Sivakumar of DMK and thereafter had not contested an election.

The government has announced state mourning on Monday and the flag was flown at half-mast in government buildings, where it is flown regularly, as a mark of respect to the late leader.



Full state honors will be extended for his funeral.

