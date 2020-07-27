Health worker caught on video receiving Rs 50 bribe; transferred

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A health worker of Government Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) in Tenkasi was transferred to Government Hospital in Sivagiri on Sunday, for allegedly collecting Rs 50 bribe from the kin of patients for hospital admission.

The move comes after a video of the health worker, Ganesan, reportedly demanding and collecting bribe went viral on social media. Sources said that Ganesan was already caught, a few months ago, for the same crime, and was transferred to the Government Hospital in Radhapuram. However, he had managed to get a transfer back to the GHQH.

Social activist A Thiravidamani said, unlike police officers who would be demoted for the crime, the punishment for health workers is a simple transfer. Those accused of the crime get a transfer back to the same place by lobbying their higher officials, he claimed, demanding criminal action against Ganesan.

A GHQH doctor, on a condition of anonymity, told TNIE that the health workers at the labour and autopsy wards of the hospital were collecting a minimum of Rs 2,000 as bribe from the public. “They collect bribe even for the injection that induces pain for pregnant women. Those who lost their relatives cannot bring the body without giving a bribe of Rs 2,000.

Ganesan was also performing duty at autopsy ward, and was involved in shifting in-patients to private hospitals,” said the doctor. GHQH Superintendent Jesline did not respond to TNIE’s phone calls. Joint Secretary (Health) Krishnan said he was in a discussion with the health officials on initiating a criminal proceeding against Ganesan.

1 more CBI official tests positive

Madurai: One more CBI official, who was involved in the inquiry of Sathankulam custodial death case, tested positive for Covid-19 here on Saturday. A total of five CBI officials in connection with the case tested positive so far. Sources said, except two inspectors and an ADSP, other members of CBI, who arrived in the State for the case, tested positive. All the five officials are undergoing treatment in Railway Hospital. Moreover, one of the accused in connection with the case also tested positive, and was undergoing treatment in Government Rajaji Hospital, sources added.