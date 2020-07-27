Private lab in Tiruchy sealed for 'false positives' in COVID-19 test results

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A private laboratory in Tiruchy, Doctor’s Diagnostic Centre (DDC), was sealed on Monday for allegedly providing false positives in COVID test results. The laboratory, which was taking COVID samples from May 5, was stopped from testing them on July 25. Officials say that ICMR guidelines were not being followed at the lab. Collector S Sivarasu said that seven false positives were given by it.

Sources at the health department said that three notices had been issued to the lab, one from the health department stating that the samples were not collected properly, the second from the Corporation stating it was violating building rules and the third from the Collector under the Disaster Management Act.

Corporation officials said that as there was no reply to the notices even after 30 days, they were sealing the premises.

“As per ICMR rules, results must be given in 24 hours. We received complaints that the results were given after a week in some cases. Also, there was irregular reporting and positive cases were being shown as negative and vice versa,” said Dr Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), Tiruchy.

The Corporation Commissioner said there were violations in the construction too.

“They had been given a warning but there was no response. We will be investigating if rules were followed in water supply, underground drainage, etc,” said S Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner.

Laboratory officials, however, called it a vendetta. “There have been many inspections since May. They did not find any discrepancies then. We have followed proper protocol in collecting samples and giving results. We completely deny any mistakes in building construction. We took approval from the town planning authorities,” said Dr PK Rath, Managing Director of DDC.