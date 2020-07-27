Puducherry Assembly to be closed on Monday & Tuesday

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Legislative Assembly complex would remain closed on July 27 and 28 after an MLA and a watch and ward tested positive for Covid infection. R Munusamy, Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, said that the premises would be closed down for the two days after disinfection works.

AINRC MLA NS Jayabal, who attended the Assembly session on Thursday, fell sick later and gave his swab samples for Covid testing. The results came positive on Friday, following which the Assembly hall was sanitized and closed. Subsequently, a watch and ward also tested positive on Sunday.

However, on Saturday, the budget session was conducted as the budget had to be passed. For the past 25 days, the government could not make expenditure after the expiry of the Vote on Accounts on June 30. The budget was passed and the Assembly was adjourned.