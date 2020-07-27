STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Assembly to be closed on Monday & Tuesday

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly complex would remain closed on July 27 and 28 after an MLA and a watch and ward tested positive for Covid infection.

Published: 27th July 2020 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry health minister Malladi Krishna Rao

Puducherry health minister Malladi Krishna Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Legislative Assembly complex would remain closed on July 27 and 28 after an MLA and a watch and ward tested positive for Covid infection. R Munusamy, Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, said that the premises would be closed down for the two days after disinfection works.

AINRC MLA NS Jayabal, who attended the Assembly session on Thursday, fell sick later and gave his swab samples for Covid testing. The results came positive on Friday, following which the Assembly hall was sanitized and closed. Subsequently, a watch and ward also tested positive on Sunday.

However, on Saturday, the budget session was conducted as the budget had to be passed. For the past 25 days, the government could not make expenditure after the expiry of the Vote on Accounts on June 30. The budget was passed and the Assembly was adjourned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry Legislative Assembly Covid
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp