Quarantine centre unhygienic complain patients in Villuppuram

Nearly 150 Covid patients have been housed in the quarantine centre at the Government Law college hostel at Perumpakkam in Villupuram.

Published: 27th July 2020 01:53 AM

Unygienic toilet at the quarantine centre. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Woman patients at a quarantine centre in Villuppuram are facing severe discomfort due to the unhygienic conditions and lack of separate toilet facilities for them at the centre.    

Nearly 150 Covid patients have been housed in the quarantine centre at the Government Law college hostel at Perumpakkam in Villupuram. However, women kept there say they are struggling, due to lack of proper facilities. “I arrived at the centre on Saturday evening and haven’t taken bath till now (Sunday evening) as there are no separate toilets for women. In the toilet available on our floor, there is a sizeable gap between the ceiling and wall. Since both men and women have been asked to use the same toilets, most of us use it only when we have an urgent need as we are worried that anyone can peep in,” said a woman inmate.

Garbage dumped in the hallway of 
quarantine centre. (Photo | Express)

She added that she works at a private firm and to apply leave, she needed a certificate from doctors. However, after making several queries, she was finally told to get a certificate from a doctor through her relatives or friends, which will then be approved by staff in the centre.

Patients also complained that toilets are not cleaned regularly and garbage, including water bottles provided to patients, are dumped near toilets and the veranda, as there are no trash cans. Officials don’t inspect the centre and staff do not respond to the queries from the patients, the women said. There have also been complaints of poor-quality food being served.  

Speaking to Express, Villupuram Collector A Annadurai said, “We have done all necessary arrangements in the centre, which is a newly-constructed building. We are also ready to sort out if any issue arises. We have been giving proper food to patients in all the centres, but due to loss of taste, which is a symptom of Covid, patients think the food is not tasty. “ He added that all staff are working round-the-clock in the district and due to their efforts, death rate has been under control in Villupuram. He assured immediate action on issues raised by patients.

An official source said most of the staff hesitate to work in Covid care centres as they afraid of getting infected. After counselling and with all precautionary measures, they are deployed to work in these centres. Proper service has been extended to patients till they get cured, he said.

Comments

