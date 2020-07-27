STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN government issues guidelines for May 2020 semester evaluation

The Higher Education Department, in an order on Monday, said that 30 per cent of the marks will be taken from the student's performance in the previous semester exam...

Published: 27th July 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

students, board exam results

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government has issued guidelines on how students should be evaluated for the even semester of the academic year 2019-20. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday cancelled the semester's examinations, except for students pursuing their final year.

The Higher Education Department, in an order on Monday, said that 30 per cent of the marks will be taken from the student's performance in the previous semester exam and 70 per cent from the internal assessment of the semester. It added that full marks will be awarded for supporting and elective papers. If a student did not attend the previous semester exam, the evaluation shall be completed after the student takes up the exam.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu government cancels college exams for all but final year students

Students pursuing distance education will be declared as having been promoted and students who disagree with this system of evaluation will be allowed to write the exams later, the government has announced. The decision was made on the recommendations of a high-level 11-member committee, constituted by the State based on the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) guidelines.

Following this, the government cancelled the even semester exams for the following students and promoted them to the next academic year: first and second year undergraduate and first year postgraduate students studying in arts and science colleges, first, second and third year undergraduate and first year postgraduate students studying in engineering colleges and first year MCA students.

Students are awaiting information on when and how final semester examinations will be conducted.
 

