STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Travel between Chennai and Madurai to be 25 minutes quicker as trains get nod to up speed

However, the approval from K A Manoharan, CRS, Southern Circle comes with the rider that Southern Railway has to take safety precautions before increasing the speed limit

Published: 27th July 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Railways

Train operated by Southern Railway used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two years after the completion of doubling cum electrification, the travel time of trains running on the Chennai - Madurai section is set to come down by 25 minutes. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has accorded approval for increasing the speed limit of the trains from 100 to 110 kmph.

The entire 495 km chord line stretch between Chennai Egmore and Madurai via Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Tiruchy and Dindigul has been cleared for operating trains at 110 kmph.

However, the approval from K A Manoharan, CRS, Southern Circle comes with the rider that Southern Railway has to take safety precautions before increasing the speed limit.

The CRS which functions under the Ministry of Civil Aviation in a recent official note has directed the railways to intimate the date of increasing the speed of trains after complying with its directions.

Currently, the Chennai - Madurai Tejas Express is the fastest train operated in the section covering 495 km stretch in 6 hours 30 minutes with stoppages at Tiruchy and Kodai Road stations.

The flagship trains such as Pandiyan, Nellai and Pearl City Express take 7 hours 50 minutes to 8 hours 20 minutes to cover the distance.

"Upon completion of the recommendations of CRS, the speed will be increased to 110 kmph and thereby the travel time will be reduced by 25 minutes. As of now, there is no deadline for increasing the speed. Since CRS granted approval, the train speed will be increased at the earliest on resumption of services after the lockdown," said a senior railway official.

After prolonged delay, the doubling work between Chennai and Madurai was completed in February 2018. The 25 km track of Thamaraipadi - Kalpathi Chathiram between Tiruchy and Dindigual was the last leg to be doubled in the section.

About 14 daily Express, 17 weekly and passenger trains run between Tiruchy and Madurai and railways have carried out track strengthening works in the last two years to increase the sectional speed.

The track upgradation work involves machine packing of tracks and removing the dust and soil in the tracks by screening the ballasts, besides tightening weak joints on the tracks. In addition, packing of loose soil is also done at several places.

However, railway officials clarified that the move has nothing to do with the proposed operation of private trains.

"The railways had plans to increase the train speeds upto 130 kmph in highly demanded routes. The track enhancement work was completed as part of the railways plans," added the railway official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai-Madurai trains
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp