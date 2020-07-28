103-year-old Dindigul man beats coronavirus, discharged after three-day observation

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A 103-year-old man, who was being treated for Covid-19 at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Dindigul, has recovered from the disease. He was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

The centenarian hails from Natham block in Dindigul, where a large number of COVID-19 cases have been reported. He was tested on July 15 and admitted to the Dindigul GH the next day. His test result came back positive on July 17.

Hospital staff said the man did not have any comorbid conditions such as hypertension or diabetes and was asymptomatic during his first few days in the hospital. However, he developed breathlessness on July 20 followed by fever and body ache.

Dindigul Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr K Vijayakumar said that even with breathlessness the man did not need ventilator support. “But his blood oxygen level was low, which posed a challenge. However, we were able to bring the level back to normal with high-flow oxygen therapy."

After his blood oxygen levels returned to normal, he was kept under observation for three days until his discharge on Monday. The recovery of the centenarian has come as a ray of hope to other patients.