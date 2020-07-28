AIADMK ex-MLA booked under POCSO Act, goes into hiding after girl alleges sexual harassment

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Kanniyakumari district police are searching for former Nagercoil MLA Nanjil Murugesan who has gone into hiding after being booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl.

Police sources said a 15-year-old girl had narrated the alleged sexual harassment she suffered at the hands of Murugesan around two years ago. Based on this, a Kanniyakumari district child protection officer on Monday gave a complaint to the Nagercoil All Women Police Station.

Upon receiving the complaint, Nagercoil All Women Police registered a case under the POCSO act against Murugesan on the same day.

Police teams have launched a manhunt for him, confirmed a senior police officer.

Sources said that the girl who passed the SSLC recently, had gone missing. After tracing her, the All Women Police registered a POCSO case and arrested a youth in connection with her disappearance. The girl was produced before the Kanniyakumari district child welfare committee on Monday when she narrated the alleged sexual harassment she faced from the former MLA and some other persons.

Based on this, the child welfare committee sent a statement to the Kanniyakumari district SP office. After receiving a complaint from the district child protection officer, the Nagercoil All Women Police registered a case against Murugesan under the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK high command has dismissed Murugesan from all posts and the basic membership of the party.

The party stated that as Murugesan had violated the party's principles and given it a bad name, he was removed from all posts including the basic membership of the party. Party members were asked not to have any contact with him.