STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK ex-MLA booked under POCSO Act, goes into hiding after girl alleges sexual harassment

Police sources said a 15-year-old girl had narrated the alleged sexual harassment she suffered at the hands of Nanjil Murugesan around two years ago

Published: 28th July 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Representational image

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Kanniyakumari district police are searching for former Nagercoil MLA Nanjil Murugesan who has gone into hiding after being booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl.

Police sources said a 15-year-old girl had narrated the alleged sexual harassment she suffered at the hands of Murugesan around two years ago. Based on this, a Kanniyakumari district child protection officer on Monday gave a complaint to the Nagercoil All Women Police Station.

Upon receiving the complaint, Nagercoil All Women Police registered a case under the POCSO act against Murugesan on the same day.

Police teams have launched a manhunt for him, confirmed a senior police officer.

Sources said that the girl who passed the SSLC recently, had gone missing. After tracing her, the All Women Police registered a POCSO case and arrested a youth in connection with her disappearance. The girl was produced before the Kanniyakumari district child welfare committee on Monday when she narrated the alleged sexual harassment she faced from the former MLA and some other persons.

Based on this, the child welfare committee sent a statement to the Kanniyakumari district SP office. After receiving a complaint from the district child protection officer, the Nagercoil All Women Police registered a case against Murugesan under the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK high command has dismissed Murugesan from all posts and the basic membership of the party.

The party stated that as Murugesan had violated the party's principles and given it a bad name, he was removed from all posts including the basic membership of the party. Party members were asked not to have any contact with him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nanjil Murugesan Sexual harassment POCSO
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp