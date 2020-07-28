STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami launches distribution of free masks

At a simple function at the secretariat, five persons received the masks from the Chief Minister.

Published: 28th July 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handing over appointment order for a government job to J Persis, daughter of Jeyaraj, who allegedly died in police custody in Sathankulam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched the distribution of face masks free of cost to 6.74 crore members of 2.08 crore family cardholders through the public distribution system. In the first phase, 4.44 crore face masks, procured at a cost of `30.7 crore, will be given to 69.09 lakh families in town panchayats, municipalities, and corporations (except Chennai).Each member of the cardholding family will get two washable masks. At a simple function at the secretariat, five persons received the masks from the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Food Minister R Kamaraj told reporters that tokens for the supply of essential commodities for the month of August will be issued on August 1,3 and 4 and the distribution will begin on August 5. Along with the essential commodities, face masks would also be given to the cardholders

Drinking water scheme

The CM also laid the foundation for the drinking water improvement scheme in Tiruttani municipality to be completed at a cost of `109.68 crore, through video conference from the secretariat. On completion of this scheme, 52,000 residents will be benefitted.

Palaniswami also inaugurated five urban primary health centres constructed in Chennai, a community hall with 100 beds on Manali Expressway and three special homes at Egmore, Vepery, and NSC Bose Road. Besides, the Chief Minister handed over the keys of a mini amphibious equipment to clean water lettuce and other floating objects in waterbodies located in Chennai with a view to prevent mosquito menace. He also gave keys of a robotic multipurpose excavator and other equipment to Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash.

Appointment orders

The CM presented appointment orders to 14 candidates recruited as Deputy Superintendents of Police as well. In all, 90 candidates have been recruited for this post for the years 2016-19. He also presented appointment orders to three candidates who have been recruited as District Officers in Fire and Rescue Services Department. Palaniswami also presented appointment orders to five candidates recruited as the Junior Assistant in the Highways Department. In all, 105 posts for the years 2018-19 and 2019-20 have been filled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami face masks
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp