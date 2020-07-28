Palaniswami launches distribution of free masks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched the distribution of face masks free of cost to 6.74 crore members of 2.08 crore family cardholders through the public distribution system. In the first phase, 4.44 crore face masks, procured at a cost of `30.7 crore, will be given to 69.09 lakh families in town panchayats, municipalities, and corporations (except Chennai).Each member of the cardholding family will get two washable masks. At a simple function at the secretariat, five persons received the masks from the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Food Minister R Kamaraj told reporters that tokens for the supply of essential commodities for the month of August will be issued on August 1,3 and 4 and the distribution will begin on August 5. Along with the essential commodities, face masks would also be given to the cardholders

Drinking water scheme

The CM also laid the foundation for the drinking water improvement scheme in Tiruttani municipality to be completed at a cost of `109.68 crore, through video conference from the secretariat. On completion of this scheme, 52,000 residents will be benefitted.

Palaniswami also inaugurated five urban primary health centres constructed in Chennai, a community hall with 100 beds on Manali Expressway and three special homes at Egmore, Vepery, and NSC Bose Road. Besides, the Chief Minister handed over the keys of a mini amphibious equipment to clean water lettuce and other floating objects in waterbodies located in Chennai with a view to prevent mosquito menace. He also gave keys of a robotic multipurpose excavator and other equipment to Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash.

Appointment orders

The CM presented appointment orders to 14 candidates recruited as Deputy Superintendents of Police as well. In all, 90 candidates have been recruited for this post for the years 2016-19. He also presented appointment orders to three candidates who have been recruited as District Officers in Fire and Rescue Services Department. Palaniswami also presented appointment orders to five candidates recruited as the Junior Assistant in the Highways Department. In all, 105 posts for the years 2018-19 and 2019-20 have been filled.