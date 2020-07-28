STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kadayam custodial death: HC slams officials for night autopsy, demands report and video

Justice Pongiappan referred to a judgment passed by the High Court in 2019, wherein it had been stated that no autopsy should be performed after 4 pm

Published: 28th July 2020 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial death

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Iluustration)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticising the authorities of the Tirunelveli Medical College hospital for conducting a postmortem examination of the Kadayam ‘custodial death’ victim in the night, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the state to file a status report along with the autopsy report and its video footage in a sealed cover on Wednesday.

Justice R Pongiappan was hearing a petition filed by the victim’s wife Palammal who sought direction to conduct re-postmortem on her husband alleging that there were violations in the earlier postmortem as it was done at night without intimating her or her family.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) K Chellapandian admitted that the postmortem had been conducted on July 23 evening and had been completed only by 9 pm. Hearing the same, Justice Pongiappan referred to a judgment passed by the High Court in 2019, wherein it had been stated that no autopsy should be performed after 4 pm. Pointing out that the judgment had been circulated to deans of all government hospitals, he questioned why the authorities violated the norms prescribed in it.

The judge also refused to accept the explanation given by the State Public Prosecutor Natarajan that due to continuous agitation made by the victim’s family, the Tenkasi district collector had sent a letter requesting the Dean of Tirunelveli hospital to conduct the postmortem immediately. The authorities should not have violated the order under any circumstances, he held and gave the above direction.

Palammal was the wife of the farmer Anaikarai Muthu who died in the custody of Kadayam Forest Range officials last week. She had approached the court seeking a slew of directions which included re-postmortem of her husband, registering of murder case against officials involved in his death, compensation to her family and CB-CID probe into the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kadayam custodial death case
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp