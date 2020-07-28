STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai's COVID-19 cases tally crosses 10,000

It is the fourth district in the State, after Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, to report more than 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19.

Representational image (Photo| ANI)

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai district, on Monday, became the fourth district in Tamil Nadu to report more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases, after Chennai (95,857), Chengalpattu (12,717) and Tiruvallur (12,320). Madurai is the first district in south Tamil Nadu to cross the 10,000-mark. 

The 249 new COVID-19 cases reported on the day took Madurai’s tally to 10,057, 126 days or four months after its first case was reported on March 23. While it took 88 days for the district to reach the 500-mark on June 19, when 58 cases were reported, it took only five more days to reach the 1,000-mark on June 24, when 97 cases were reported. 

Since then, Madurai has seen a consistent rise in cases due to aggressive testing and new clusters being detected in Paravai, Sellur and two private hospitals.

The district touched the 2,000-mark on June 29 while the caseload crossed 3,000 on July 2. It touched the 4,000-mark on July 5 and the 5,000 mark on July 8. It took just 18 more days to reach the 10,000-mark on July 27. Other districts that are inching towards the 10,000-mark are Kancheepuram (7,527), Virudhunagar (6,302) and Thoothukudi (5,896 total cases).

