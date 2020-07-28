Man found dead in flooded railway subway at Manapparai 

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The body of a 32-year-old man was found floating in a flooded railway subway at Manapparai near Tiruchy on Monday. He is suspected to have drowned to death.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Zaheer Hussain. He was a resident of Anna Nagar in Manapparai. Police recovered the body on Monday morning after residents raised an alarm about a body floating in the flooded subway.

According to Hussain’s family, he has been missing for two days.

"We are still investigating as to whether the man fell into the subway by mistake or had tried to end his life. More information will be available after the postmortem report comes," said a police officer probing the case.

Meanwhile, residents have urged railway authorities to drain the subway as the water has been stagnant there for two days since it last rained.