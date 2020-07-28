STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Private lab sealed for bungling test results, penalised Rs 5 lakh

Doctor’s Diagnostic Centre (DDC), which has been functioning for eight years, was given approval in May to collect and test samples.

Published: 28th July 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A laboratory, which till recently enjoyed monopoly status among private labs in conducting Covid tests, was sealed on Monday for allegedly declaring negative cases as positive, delaying results and also violating building regulations.

Doctor’s Diagnostic Centre (DDC), which has been functioning for eight years, was given approval in May to collect and test samples. Sources in the Health department said the lab came under the scanner after several people were declared positive and had to undergo treatment. An inspection was conducted and notices served allegedly after it was found that samples were not being collected properly. The lab was barred from conducting tests on July 25.

The lab was found to have given results of 29 patients after 20 days. Collector S Sivarasu said the lab uploaded a negative result as positive on the ICMR website which caused lot of confusion to the patient. He said that seven people have been given false results by the lab.

“As per rules, results must be declared in 24 hours of collecting samples. We received complaints that the lab delayed results by a week in some cases,” said Dr Subramani, Dy Director of Health Services, Tiruchy.
The lab was sealed as per sections 14, 59, 72 and 83 of the Public Health Act 1939, and imposed a penalty of `5 lakh.

The lab also faces charges of violating building rules. “A warning was given a month ago but there was no response,” said S Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner.Following this, the building was sealed on Monday.The lab management, however, denied the charges and accused the district administration of vendetta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Covid tests private labs
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp