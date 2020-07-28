Private lab sealed for bungling test results, penalised Rs 5 lakh

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A laboratory, which till recently enjoyed monopoly status among private labs in conducting Covid tests, was sealed on Monday for allegedly declaring negative cases as positive, delaying results and also violating building regulations.

Doctor’s Diagnostic Centre (DDC), which has been functioning for eight years, was given approval in May to collect and test samples. Sources in the Health department said the lab came under the scanner after several people were declared positive and had to undergo treatment. An inspection was conducted and notices served allegedly after it was found that samples were not being collected properly. The lab was barred from conducting tests on July 25.

The lab was found to have given results of 29 patients after 20 days. Collector S Sivarasu said the lab uploaded a negative result as positive on the ICMR website which caused lot of confusion to the patient. He said that seven people have been given false results by the lab.

“As per rules, results must be declared in 24 hours of collecting samples. We received complaints that the lab delayed results by a week in some cases,” said Dr Subramani, Dy Director of Health Services, Tiruchy.

The lab was sealed as per sections 14, 59, 72 and 83 of the Public Health Act 1939, and imposed a penalty of `5 lakh.

The lab also faces charges of violating building rules. “A warning was given a month ago but there was no response,” said S Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner.Following this, the building was sealed on Monday.The lab management, however, denied the charges and accused the district administration of vendetta.