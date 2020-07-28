STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt to implement 57 projects in minority areas under PM Janvikas Karyakram

The central share (60 per cent funding) of the projects amounts to Rs 1455.31 lakh and state share (40 percent funding) accounts for Rs 727.65 lakh

Published: 28th July 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has given administrative sanction to implement 57 projects in minority concentrated areas of nine districts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram at a cost of Rs 2425.61 lakh.

An order passed by Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Department secretary B Chandramohan said that administrative sanction was given after the Ministry of Minority Affairs approved 57 projects in the 25th empowered committees meeting at an estimated cost of Rs 2425.51 lakh for Tamil Nadu.

The central share (60 per cent funding) of the projects amounts to Rs 1455.31 lakh and state share (40 percent funding) accounts for Rs 727.65 lakh.

Of the 57 projects, 16 are being implemented in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 132.5 lakh, eight in Kanyakumari at a cost of Rs 909 lakh, 16 in Pudukottai at a cost of Rs 681.51 lakh, 12 in Dindigul at a cost of Rs 202.5 lakh, one in Tuticorin at a cost of Rs 140 lakh, one in Karur at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, one in Nagapattinam at a cost of Rs 140 lakh, one in Tenkasi at a cost of Rs 50 lakh and one in Tirunelveli at a cost of Rs 140 lakh.

The projects include building of anganwadi centres, health care centre, construction of common service centre and fish drying yard among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp