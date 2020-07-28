Tamil Nadu govt to implement 57 projects in minority areas under PM Janvikas Karyakram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has given administrative sanction to implement 57 projects in minority concentrated areas of nine districts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram at a cost of Rs 2425.61 lakh.

An order passed by Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Department secretary B Chandramohan said that administrative sanction was given after the Ministry of Minority Affairs approved 57 projects in the 25th empowered committees meeting at an estimated cost of Rs 2425.51 lakh for Tamil Nadu.

The central share (60 per cent funding) of the projects amounts to Rs 1455.31 lakh and state share (40 percent funding) accounts for Rs 727.65 lakh.

Of the 57 projects, 16 are being implemented in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 132.5 lakh, eight in Kanyakumari at a cost of Rs 909 lakh, 16 in Pudukottai at a cost of Rs 681.51 lakh, 12 in Dindigul at a cost of Rs 202.5 lakh, one in Tuticorin at a cost of Rs 140 lakh, one in Karur at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, one in Nagapattinam at a cost of Rs 140 lakh, one in Tenkasi at a cost of Rs 50 lakh and one in Tirunelveli at a cost of Rs 140 lakh.

The projects include building of anganwadi centres, health care centre, construction of common service centre and fish drying yard among others.