Tamil Nadu man murders sick mother, claims he did it out of mercy to end her suffering

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man in Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram allegedly murdered his sick mother and claimed that he did it out of mercy as she was suffering.

According to the police, Anandan, 36, lives with his parents Durai, 70, and Govindammal, 67, in Mariamman Koil Street in Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram. The father-son duo work as launderers.

"Anandan's wife left him many years back because of his drinking habits. In the month of May, his mother fell ill and was admitted in a government hospital and was brought back home on the first week of July," said a police officer.

On Monday evening Durai had returned home from work and found his wife lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit. Based on the information, Sriperumbudur police registered a case and arrested Anandan.

Police said Anandan committed the act because his mother was suffering from pain and side effects of the medicine for a long time and that he couldn't bear it. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

In another incident, a farmer was murdered by his friend during a drunken brawl in Sriperumbudur. According to the police, Boobalan, 53 a resident of Sunguvarchatram, had gone to drink with his friends Ramesh and Settu in an isolated ground in Sriperumbudur.

"While they were drinking, a fight erupted between Ramesh and Boobalan. Ramesh murdered the latter by throwing a stone over his head. Settu and Ramesh were dragging the body of Boobalan to hide it when they were spotted by a few villagers on Monday night," said an investigation officer.

The villagers caught the duo and handed them over to the police. The Sriperumbudur police registered a case and arrested the duo. Further investigations are on.