15 Right-wing supporters held in Coimbatore for  drawing ‘Vel’ symbols

Published: 29th July 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 05:50 AM

The ‘Vel’ placed at Nanjundapuram junction in Coimbatore district on Tuesday | U Rakesh Kumar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The city police began an inquiry regarding the placement of an 18-foot-tall ‘Vel’ symbol – a divine spear of Lord Murugan – without permission at Nanjundapuram junction in the district. As many as 15 Right-wing supporters were booked for allegedly drawing the ‘Vel’ symbol at various places in the city on Tuesday.  

Following the outcry against a private YouTube channel that reportedly aired obscene content denigrating Hindu God Murugan and the prayer of Kanda Shasti Kavasam, right-wing supporters started a campaign praising Lord Murugan in the district. 

Meanwhile, the police are booking them under provisions of Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and sections of Indian Penal Code for not obeying the lockdown rules. According to the police, in this backdrop, a few right-wing supporters placed an 18-foot-tall flex board designed in a shape of ‘Vel’ at Nanjundapuram junction and the local people worshipped the structure.

On information, the Podanur police removed the structure and warned the public not to provoke communal tension by placing such structures at public places. An investigation is on to find out the people involved in this act. Meanwhile, the Coimbatore city police filed eight cases against 15 people belonging to various right-wing outfits in Podanur, Kuniyamuthur, Saibaba Colony, Rathinapuri, and RS Puram police station limits.  

VHP member arrested 
The Kuniyamuthur police booked VHP State committee Member Amarnath Sivalingam and 15 others for staging a protest in front of the Kuniyamuthur police station on Monday. They demanded the release of the suspects, who were arrested on similar charges, the police added.

