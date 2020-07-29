57 projects in minority concentrated areas get nod

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government gave administrative sanction to launch 57 projects in minority concentrated areas of nine districts, under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakaram at Rs 2,425 lakh.

A G.O. passed by Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Department secretary B Chandramohan said sanction was given after Ministry of Minority Affairs approved 57 projects in the 25th empowered Committees meeting for TN.

The Central share (60 per cent funding) amounts to Rs 1,455.31 lakh and State share (40% funding) amounts to Rs 727.65 lakh. Of the 57 projects, 16 will be implemented in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs 132.50 lakh, eight in Kanniyakumari at a cost of Rs 909 lakh, 16 in Pudukottai at Rs 681.51 lakh, 12 in Dindigul at Rs 202.50 lakh, one in Thoothukudi at Rs 140 lakh, one in Karur at Rs 30 lakh, one in Nagapattinam at a cost of Rs 140 lakh, one in Tenkasi at a cost of Rs 50 lakh and one in Tirunelveli at a cost of Rs 140 lakh.