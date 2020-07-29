6,972 fresh cases in TN, Chennai ‘recovers’ 84%

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State recorded 6,972 cases on Tuesday, taking the State tally to 2,27,688. Chennai recorded 1,107 cases, while its recovery rate shot up to a substantial 84.3 per cent, much to the relief of administrators. Its neighbouring districts, however, continued to witness a strong growth in cases -- Chengalpet (365), Kancheepuram (223), and Tiruvallur (486).

In the South, Virudhunagar hit a new high with 577 cases. A Tasmac godown in the district was temporarily shut after two labourers, two drivers and two cleaners associated with it tested positive. The district officials, however, blamed the high numbers for the backlog. They said as the results were arriving from multiple laboratories, there were issues with data entry.

Coimbatore recorded 273 fresh cases. 120 Bihari migrant workers have tested positive in the district in July, including six on Monday. Most of them were working in industrial units around the district.

In total, The State witnessed 88 deaths on Tuesday, of which 85 were persons with comorbidities.

A total of 61,153 samples and 59,584 people were tested in the State. Two more private labs -- Agam Diagnostics in Madurai and Department of Microbiology at SRM MCH in Trichy -- have been approved for Covid-19 testing.

TN stars to train from Monday

Top athletes like Sharath Kamal and Joshna Chinappa will resume training at various Chennai stadiums from Monday. Although the GO issued last Friday doesn’t specify any date for restart of outdoor training, it is understood that many are planning to resume next week