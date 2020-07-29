Delhi HC directs FB, Google to remove 'derogatory material' on Sasikala Pushpa

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Facebook and Google to remove the alleged derogatory material related to former BJP leader Sasikala Pushpa, who was a leader in the AIADMK earlier.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh put a stay on the June 2 single-judge bench order, which imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakhs each on Facebook Inc and Google's Youtube.

The division bench also issued notice to Facebook, Google, and Youtube on the appeal filed by Pushpa, challenging the single-judge bench order asking them to file a reply on the appeal.

Thereafter, the court listed the matter for further hearing on September 3, for completion of pleadings before the registrar.

The bench was hearing Pushpa appeal challenging single-judge bench order.

On June 2, a single-judge bench of Delhi High Court dismissed the plea of expelled AIADMK leader Pushpa seeking to restrain Facebook India, Google India, YouTube, and Twitter India from publishing or showing any "derogatory" photographs of her, stating that the "electorate certainly has a right to know the behind closed doors meets of politicians".

Pushpa has filed a petition on September 29, 2016, against Facebook, Google and YouTube for seeking permanent injunction restraining from publishing, broadcasting, distributing or disseminating in any form including the purported photographs, video and audio messages.