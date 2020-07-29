STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Delhi HC directs FB, Google to remove 'derogatory material' on Sasikala Pushpa

The division bench also issued notice to Facebook, Google, and Youtube on the appeal filed by Pushpa, challenging the single-judge bench order asking them to file a reply on the appeal.

Published: 29th July 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Sasikala Pushpa

Expelled AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa. (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Facebook and Google to remove the alleged derogatory material related to former BJP leader Sasikala Pushpa, who was a leader in the AIADMK earlier.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh put a stay on the June 2 single-judge bench order, which imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakhs each on Facebook Inc and Google's Youtube.

The division bench also issued notice to Facebook, Google, and Youtube on the appeal filed by Pushpa, challenging the single-judge bench order asking them to file a reply on the appeal.

Thereafter, the court listed the matter for further hearing on September 3, for completion of pleadings before the registrar.

The bench was hearing Pushpa appeal challenging single-judge bench order.

On June 2, a single-judge bench of Delhi High Court dismissed the plea of expelled AIADMK leader Pushpa seeking to restrain Facebook India, Google India, YouTube, and Twitter India from publishing or showing any "derogatory" photographs of her, stating that the "electorate certainly has a right to know the behind closed doors meets of politicians".

Pushpa has filed a petition on September 29, 2016, against Facebook, Google and YouTube for seeking permanent injunction restraining from publishing, broadcasting, distributing or disseminating in any form including the purported photographs, video and audio messages. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sasikala Pushpa Delhi High Court
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp