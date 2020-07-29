STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Edappadi lays foundation for eight projects

The Chief Minister also inaugurates commercial production at 11 industrial units 

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday, laid foundation for projects of eight companies in the State, with an investment of Rs 2,368 crore, which would create 24,870 jobs. He also inaugurated the commercial production at 11 industrial units, which have been established at the budget of Rs 3,185 to create 6,955 jobs. 

The CM also laid foundation for AEROHUB - Advanced Computing and Design Engineering Centre for Aerospace and Defence Industries at the Aerospace Park in Sriperumbudur at an investment of Rs 250 crore. Of the eight projects, the CM laid foundation for five in person and the remaining through video conferencing.

The CM also commenced the commercial production operations of 11 companies - CapitalLand, Glovis Hyundai, Sojitz Motherson, Rajapalayam Mills, Gulf Oil, JMatadee, Hibrow Healthcare, TCS, Mothi Spinners, Lucky Yarn Tex and Lucky Weavess, Mahindra Steel Services and Teemage Builders. As many as six projects for which foundation stones were laid had been signed at the Global Investors Meet held in 2019.

An official release said during the GIM, 2019, 304 MoUs were signed worth investments over Rs 3 lakh crore. Of them, so far, 81 projects (26.64 per cent) have commenced their commercial production till July 27. Further, 191 projects (62.82 per cent) are on various stages of execution, i.e., 272 MoUs out of 304 signed have fructified.

On the occasion, Industries Minister MC Sampath handed over a cheque for Rs 37.03 crore towards the dividend for TIDCO and another cheque for `40 crore towards dividend for SIPCOT for the year 2019-20 to the Chief Minister.
 

Comments

