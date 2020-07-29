STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have increased supply of masks, PPE kits to medical staff treating COVID-19 patients: TN govt

The availability of PPEs is ensured by random telephone calls daily to medical officers, nurses and sanitary workers from the control room of the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine

Published: 29th July 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the allotment of triple layer masks, PPE kits and N95 masks has been increased substantially to institutions treating COVID patients, said the state health department in its status report filed before the first bench of the Madras High Court comprising Chief Justice A P Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthi on Tuesday.

The report was filed in response to a PIL petition from advocate S Jimraj Milton praying for a direction to the Chief Secretary to constitute a State Level Executive Committee led by him in view of Section 20 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and provide adequate PPE kits to doctors, nurses and hospital staff in COVID 19 wards as per the prescription of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The report said that the authorities have been instructed to supply the three items to the district drug warehouses of Medical College Hospitals, all Joint Directors of Health Services, Deputy Directors of Health Services, 108 Ambulances, City Health Officer, Greater Chennai Corporation and ESI Hospitals of the concerned districts. They will be supplied once in two days. They are supplied to other workers in the hospitals too.

The availability of PPE kits is being ensured daily by random telephone calls to medical officers, staff nurses, paramedical staff and sanitary workers from the control room of the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in Chennai. Healthcare staff in COVID wards in government medical institutions are working in three shifts and all of them are provided with PPE kits. Further, additional PPEs are given to healthcare workers in between their duty time without any restrictions.

With reference to the constitution of committees under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the report said that the government had already constituted the State Executive Committee to assist the authorities. It has also constituted a Task Force headed by the Chief Secretary with secretaries of various departments and experts in the field of epidemic control and medical sciences to closely monitor the preventive measures taken against the spread of COVID-19.

Further, Zonal Special Task Teams have been constituted to visit the districts to ensure implementation of various guidelines issued by the government for prevention and control of COVID-19. Among others, the zonal task teams are mandated to ensure the availability of the PPEs, masks and testing kits etc. They have also been directed to ensure adequate safety and protection to the medical staff treating COVID patients, the report added.

