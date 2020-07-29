Man died while surveying sea for KNPP construction in Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Kudankulam Marine Police on Monday registered a case on the death of a 23-year-old man, who ventured into the sea regarding construction of Unit 3 and 4 in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant.

Speaking to TNIE, sources in the Police Department said that for the construction of Unit 3 and 4 in KNPP, a team of officials ventured into the sea to survey the depth and other necessary information. On Monday morning, a team of 10 members left for the survey in a boat. While returning in the afternoon, the boat swayed over resulting in three members falling into the sea. The deceased, Tharun Sharma (23) got injured while being rescued. He was rushed to a private hospital, however, doctors declared him 'dead on arrival', sources added.

Following this, he was transferred to Tirunelveli Medical College hospital for autopsy on Tuesday. Kudankulam Marine police registered a case. The police said that Tharun Sharma was a contract worker, and his family in Punjab confirmed his identity.