Senseless times instill in five youth, a sense of entrepreneurship

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Deprived of jobs and forced back to their home town with the outbreak of the pandemic, five youth comprising techies from Sivaganga realized where their hearts always were, and dusted up an old dream. With their villagers finding it hard to travel and procure necessities, these youth commenced a doorstep delivery service -- Made in Sivaganga -- at minimal charges.

Growing up in the bustling streets of Sivaganga town, childhood friends M Sethupathi, Suresh Kumar, Hariharan, Vignesh and Karthick aspired to contribute to the town’s progress when they grew up. Years went by and responsibilities forced them out of the town and into the land of opportunities - Chennai.

“When the pandemic broke out, we all lost our jobs.

We then decided to serve our own people back home, and ‘Made in Sivaganga’ was born thus on July 20. From 7 am to 8 pm everyday, we receive orders. Local residents dial 8110954222 and ask for all kinds of things. We charge a minimal service charge and help around 30 - 40 people daily,” Sethupathi (24) told Express.

K Gayathri (35), one of their customers said, “I recently gave birth, and it was difficult for me to go outside for shopping during this Corona crisis. These youth from ‘Made in Sivaganga’ got me the products with great care. They wore masks and practised all safety guidelines.”