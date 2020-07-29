Tiruchy: Cop who tested negative twice dies of respiratory problem

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A special sub-inspector died due to breathing issues after testing negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday. His body was cremated at Oyyamari graveyard with due honours and 30 gunshots. Sannasi (58) served as special sub-inspector under the Ariyamangalam police station. Earlier this month, he was admitted to MGMGH due to breathing issues.

On Monday, his samples were taken and the result came negative. He was shifted to a private hospital for further treatment, however, he died the next day. His samples were taken and it tested negative for the second time. In the meantime, rumours spread that he died due to COVID-19. Officials denied it. Speaking to TNIE, J Loganathan, City Police Commissioner said, "As he had breathing issues, a second test was done after his death. In both tests, he tested negative. As he died in service, he was given gun salute."

Talking about special guidance given to the police in handling the public, he said that they were mandated to follow the general health advisory and apart from that they have to maintain two-metre distance. People arriving at police stations, including policemen, are being tested with an infrared thermal scanner. Police are periodically getting themselves tested with pulse oximeters provided at all police stations, he added.